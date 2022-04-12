North Dundas man facing child-luring charges

Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old North Dundas man has been charged with child-luring offences following an investigation.

The alleged incidents took place between 2020 and 2022. Police say the accused knew the victim, a young girl.

Matthew Gates was arrested last week and faces charges of luring a person under 16, making sexually explicit materials available to a person under 16, and criminal harassment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on May 3.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Lise Durocher of the OPP at 613-534-2223. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).