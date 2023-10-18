Ottawa

    • Norris returns to the Senators lineup

    Ottawas Senators' forward Josh Norris (9) takes part in the Ottawa Senators training camp in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawas Senators' forward Josh Norris (9) takes part in the Ottawa Senators training camp in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Josh Norris is set to return to the Ottawa Senators lineup.

    The Senators forward will make his regular season debut as the Senators host the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night. It's the first time the 24-year-old Norris has played for the Senators since undergoing surgery last January.

    Sens coach DJ Smith says there are no limitations on Norris returning to the lineup.

    "At this point, the only limitation is reps. He hasn't played in almost a year, we've got to be conscious about that," Smith said Wednesday morning.

    Norris injured his shoulder twice last season. He was initially injured last October and missed 38 games, only to get hurt in his third game back in January.

    The Senators have won the first two games of a five-game home stand at Canadian Tire Centre. After facing the Capitals tonight, the Senators host Detroit on Saturday and Buffalo next Tuesday.

