OTTAWA -- Ottawa By-law and Regulatory Services says it was a quiet Labour Day long weekend.

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa By-law said did not issue any charges for gatherings over the Labour Day weekend.

By-law said four tickets were handed out for noise violations.

"By-law and Regulatory Services (BLRS) did not issue any charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for gatherings over the Labour Day Weekend," said Roger Chapman, Director, By-law and Regulatory Services, in a statement.

"On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, BLRS, along with the Ottawa Police Service, conducted proactive patrols of areas with large student populations, including Sandy Hill, where four charges were issued under the Noise By-law."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had asked Ontarians to keep Labour Day parties small this long weekend, with COVID-19 cases on the rise again in the province.

