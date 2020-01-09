OTTAWA -- The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville won't be doing any surgeries until next Monday.

The hospital says there's no surgeon on duty until Jan. 13.

It's the latest in health service reductions at the hospital. The obstetrics department is also shut down until Monday.

It's the 10th closure of that unit since September because of staffing problems.

All pregnant women will be referred to the Gatineau hospital, which is about 80 kilometres away.