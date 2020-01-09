No surgeries at hospital in Shawville until Monday
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 4:53PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 9, 2020 4:57PM EST
The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville won't be doing any surgeries until Jan. 13, and the hospital's obstetrics department is closed until then.
OTTAWA -- The Pontiac Hospital in Shawville won't be doing any surgeries until next Monday.
The hospital says there's no surgeon on duty until Jan. 13.
It's the latest in health service reductions at the hospital. The obstetrics department is also shut down until Monday.
It's the 10th closure of that unit since September because of staffing problems.
All pregnant women will be referred to the Gatineau hospital, which is about 80 kilometres away.