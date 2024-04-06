OTTAWA
    • No injuries reported following commercial building fire in Richmond

    Ottawa fire
    Ottawa Fire Services says there were no injuries reported following a fire in a commercial building in Richmond in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    Firefighters say they received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. reporting the fire on McBean Street.

    Upon arrival, crews quickly entered the building and located the source the of fire. They did not say where it was.

    Ottawa fire says when the fire was declared under control at 3:41 a.m., firefighters started checking for extensions.

    The building was unoccupied, crews add.

    An investigator was dispatched to the scene. The scene has since been cleared.

