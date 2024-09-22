No injuries reported following bedroom fire in Beacon Hill South

Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a bedroom in a townhome in Beacon Hill South early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they received a call just before 1 a.m. reporting there was smoke and flames in a townhome in the 1900 block of Jasmine Crescent.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the bedroom in the first floor of a townhouse was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

That was when they started extinguishing the fire. The fire was contained to the bedroom before it could spread. It was declared under control at 1:35 a.m.

Firefighters then checked the walls and the ceilings for fire extensions.

They then searched the home for occupants inside and did not find anyone inside.

Tarps were used to protect the belongings and furniture inside from smoke and water damage.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.