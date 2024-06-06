No injuries reported after car drove into home in Hunt Club area

Ottawa Fire Services says there were no injuries reported Thursday afternoon after a car drove into a home in the Hunt Club area.

Firefighters received a call shortly before 3 p.m. reporting the crash in the 3000 block of Uplands Dr.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that the car had driven into the front of a townhome, causing structural damage.

"Members of the structural dispatch team began shoring the areas of the home where the structural integrity was compromised," Ottawa Fire Services said on X.

While the car was safely moved out of the damaged home, lumber was used to close the open areas, before the residents could safely go back inside.

The scene was cleared at 4:36 p.m.