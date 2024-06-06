OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported after car drove into home in Hunt Club area

    Ottawa Fire Services says there were no injuries reported Thursday afternoon after a car drove into a home in the Hunt Club area. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X) Ottawa Fire Services says there were no injuries reported Thursday afternoon after a car drove into a home in the Hunt Club area. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X)
    Share

    Ottawa Fire Services says there were no injuries reported Thursday afternoon after a car drove into a home in the Hunt Club area.

    Firefighters received a call shortly before 3 p.m. reporting the crash in the 3000 block of Uplands Dr.

    When crews arrived on scene, they found that the car had driven into the front of a townhome, causing structural damage.

    "Members of the structural dispatch team began shoring the areas of the home where the structural integrity was compromised," Ottawa Fire Services said on X.

    While the car was safely moved out of the damaged home, lumber was used to close the open areas, before the residents could safely go back inside.

    The scene was cleared at 4:36 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News