Ottawa Police say there will be no charges after a pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Saturday night.

26-year-old Leila Giama says she’s lucky to be alive after her she was hit in the south end of the city around 10:30p.m.

“It was the most painful thing ever,” Giama said. “When I touched my foot I could just feel my skin wasn't there.”

Giama says she was crossing the street after stepping off the 92 at the intersection of Paul Anka and Uplands Drive. She says she looked up and saw a pedestrian in the crosswalk already. Giama began crossing too when she says the bus made a right turn and pinned her underneath.

Witnesses called 911 and Giama was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery on her foot over the weekend.

In a statement today, the bus company said “OC Transpo takes this matter seriously and we understand that this is a difficult process.”

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our customers.”

Ottawa Police say after interviewing witnesses there will be no charges against the driver of the bus.

“Based on the direction of the bus, the location of the pedestrian, everybody that was there on scene seconds right after the motion where she went under the bus - was that the bus driver was not at fault,” said Cst. Chuck Benoit with Ottawa Police.

Giama says she did not want to see the driver charged. But she is disappointed that the bus company did not contact her directly.

“I was pinned under their vehicle and not once did they ask if I was okay,” Giama said.

Giama remains in hospital following her surgery. She had been told it will take anywhere from six to eight weeks before she will walk.