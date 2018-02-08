

CTV Ottawa





Former teacher Jessica Beraldin was given a six-month conditional sentence with 18 months probation Thursday after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

An emotional Beraldin said she was “deeply sorry” when she addressed the court.

“I'm very disappointed in myself and I recognize now I did take advantage of my position,” she told the court.

Court heard between the summer of 2015 and March 2016, Beraldin and a student kissed and she allowed him to touch her breasts. The Crown says it never evolved beyond that.

The guilty plea was made in June 2017. In court, her lawyer John Norris said “that guilty plea guarantees the end of a career Ms. Beraldin loved and was very good at.”

Beraldin’s family was in court to support her along with former students who say they were there to support Beraldin and the victim.

“I definitely do feel bad for Mme. Beraldin. She does definitely seem remorseful as she should be,” said Jovanni Joseph.

As part of her sentence, Beraldin had to provide a DNA sample. Her name will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.