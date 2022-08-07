No air conditioning on Sunday at Carleton Place hospital

The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital was without air conditioning on the hottest day of the year.

A spokesperson for the hospital tells CTV News Ottawa there was no air conditioning in the hospital on Sunday afternoon, as the humidex made it feel like 40 degrees.

"The problem began this morning and is being worked on now," said a spokesperson, adding there is no timeline for the AC to be fixed.

News of the broken air conditioning at the Carleton Place hospital came hours after the emergency department reopened following a 24-hour shutdown. The ER at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital was closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday due to a staffing shortage.

