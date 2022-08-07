No air conditioning on Sunday at Carleton Place hospital

The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital in Carleton Place. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital in Carleton Place. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina