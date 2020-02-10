OTTAWA -- iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 580 CFRA announced today that Kristy Cameron is the new host of OTTAWA NOW, the station's afternoon drive talk show, airing weekdays from 2-6 p.m. ET, beginning today.

OTTAWA NOW tackles the most pressing issues facing the city every day while delivering frequent updates on news, traffic, weather, and sports. A familiar voice to the NEWSTALK 580 CFRA audience, Cameron most recently served as producer for OTTAWA NOW, and previously hosted her own weekend talk show, THE NEWSFEED.

“I am honoured to be hosting OTTAWA NOW on NEWSTALK 580 CFRA,” said Kristy Cameron. “The show provides listeners with a perfect blend of the biggest news of the day with a major focus on local stories that matter most to Ottawa residents.”

“In just a few short years, Kristy has become a standout member of NEWSTALK 580 CFRA team, as well as the ultimate team player,” said Peter Angione, Director of News and Information Programming at Bell Media Ottawa. “Kristy is a dynamic talk show host, and I am looking forward to hearing her break important stories for our listeners.”

Cameron takes over the hosting role for OTTAWA NOW following Evan Solomon’s move to host OVERVIEW WITH EVAN SOLOMON, airing weekdays at 12 p.m. ET across all iHeartRadio Canada news talk stations including NEWSTALK 580 CFRA. Solomon is also host of POWER PLAY (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET) and QUESTION PERIOD (Sundays at 11 a.m. ET) on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found.

Ottawa’s home for breaking news, NEWSTALK 580 CFRA streams live on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio app.