OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 15 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since mid-December.

There were 13 new cases reported on Dec. 15, 2020.

This comes as the province sees fewer than 500 new cases for the first time in eight months.

Public Health Ontario reported 469 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since Sept. 26, 2020, when 435 new cases were reported. Public Health Ontario reported 13 new cases in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from the province often differ from those provided by OPH because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Ontario health officials also reported 1,010 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 and said 18 more Ontarians have died due to the virus.

Across eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported just one new case outside of Ottawa in the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan begins at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 31 to June 6): 26.8 (down from 29.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 31 to June 6): 3.3 per cent (down from 3.5 per cent May 28 to June 3)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 599,570

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 70,208

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Monday, 68 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses and four people are in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 6 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 449 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 491 active cases on Monday.

OPH reported that 57 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,304.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,681 (+86)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,666 (+84)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 73 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,244 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,486 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,140 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,175 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,598 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,291 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,940 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,083 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 17,579 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 17 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Global Child Services Home Child Care (May 27) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.