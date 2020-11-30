OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 29 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, down significantly from the 79 new infections reported on Sunday. One additional person in Ottawa has died.

However, data from Ottawa Public Health show the virus is spreading more rapidly in the community after a slowing down earlier in the month.

Across Ontario, 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths were reported on Monday.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,487 total COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

375 people have died from COVID-19.

In the past seven days, Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 inclusive, OPH has reported an average of 39.3 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days previous, Nov. 17 to 23 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 36.4 new COVID-19 cases per day.

OPH says the rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents reported in the last seven days is 27.2.

Ottawa is currently in the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework. A weekly rate per 100,000 of between 10 and 25 is one of the measures required to move down to the "Yellow-Protect" level.

Data from OPH also shows the rate of transmission in Ottawa is increasing.

The R(t) number -- that is, the number of additional people an indivudual who has tested positive spreads the virus to -- has increased to an estimated average of 1.18 as of Nov. 29. A week ago, on Nov. 22, the estimated R(t) number was 0.84.

"R(t) values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading faster and each case infects more than one contact, and less than 1 indicates the spread is slowing and the epidemic is coming under control," OPH says.

Another measure in the "Yellow-Protect" level is an R(t) of "approximately 1", while an R(t) equal to or greater than 1.2 is one of the measures in the "Red-Control" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Two more people were admitted to Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours. There are now 24 people in hospital.

One person between the ages of 80 and 89 remains in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, three are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s, and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active infections of COVID-19 held steady on Monday, increasing by one to 344.

Twenty-seven additional recoveries were reported, bringing Ottawa's number of resolved cases to 7,768.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 39,406 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Sunday and 27,388 people are still waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Local testing numbers from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (579 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (982 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (1,735 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,139 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (1,068 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (991 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (662 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (436 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (529 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (366 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Two more people in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region have tested positive.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit also reported that three more people have tested positive.

There are no new cases reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's region.

Quebec health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the Outaouais region on Monday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 24 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home. An outbreak at Carlingview Manor long-term care home has ended.

There are six active community outbreaks: one linked to an unnamed community organization, two connected with unspecified social events, and three at unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy Manordale Public School Ottawa Technical Secondary School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica Westboro Park Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa - 21034 Bearbrook Retirement Residence Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home (NEW) Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Montfort Hospital - 3C Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home Shelter – 20868 St. Patrick's Home The Glebe Centre The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E Waterford Retirement

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).