    • Nepean resident wins $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand

    A public service worker in Nepean doesn’t have to worry about retirement anymore after scoring all five main numbers to win the second prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand.

    Benjamin Moyse won the prize in the Jan. 18 lottery draw. Moyse opted for the lump sum payment of $500,000.

    "I was looking at my email one morning when I noticed I had one from OLG about my ticket. I didn't want to get my hopes up, but it looked different from my other emails. I logged into my account and saw I won," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The news made Moyse's family “so happy.”

    "They kept asking if I'm sure," he said. "It's crazy. I feel so thankful my dreams of winning finally came true.”

    Moyse is planning to buy a new home and to celebrate with his family.

    "There are no words to describe how amazing this is," Moyse said.

    The winning ticket was purchased online.

