Jewish community gathers in Ottawa on eve of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks anniversary

The Jewish community gathered on Parliament Hill on Sunday afternoon to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and to call on the release of the hostages who remain in Gaza.

For many, it marks a somber anniversary as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The Jewish community and their supporters walked from Ottawa's City Hall to Parliament Hill, with many waving Israeli and Canadian flags.

Speaking on Parliament Hill, Raquel Look remembered her son Alexander Look. The 33-year-old Montreal native was among the concertgoers murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival.

Hamas's incursion into Israel last Oct. 7 saw more than 1,200 Israelis killed and about 240 hostages seized, triggering an Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza that the regional health ministry says has left more than 41,000 dead.

Eight people who were either Canadian citizens or those with ties to Canada died during the Oct. 7 attacks.

"He was powerful. He was fearless. Which is, sadly. Which is why we lost him," Raquel Look said Sunday.

"We mustn't forget each and every one of those beautiful Nova angels, all the other victims and our hostages that are still in captivity in Gaza."

Look says she will keep fighting until all the hostages are released.

"I owe him at least to be everywhere, and to remind people who he was, and what he stood for."

Some of those who participated like Jonathan Freedman say marching symbolizes freedom.

"We march today for our brethren who are captive," said Freedman, speaking on Parliament Hill.

"We're free to march. We're free in Canada to express our opinions and we still have over 100 hostages who don't have that freedom."

The march follows a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took place in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon as part of a "global day of action" to protest Israel's military offensive in the Middle East.

The Ottawa Police Service said it is increasing its presence and patrols around Jewish and Islamic places of worship, as well as community centers this weekend and Monday.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Kimberley Johnson, CTV News Montreal and The Canadian Press