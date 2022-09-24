NCC launches new season of Fall Rhapsody in Ottawa and Gatineau

The National Capital Commission kicked off its annual Fall Rhapsody this weekend, inviting residents to check out the fall colours across Ottawa and Gatineau.

"As the trees start to change colour, the NCC has lots of places for people in the national capital region to go check out the beautiful colours," NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told CTV Morning Live.

Nussbaum notes Gatineau Park gets very busy on weekends during Fall Rhapsody, so people should check out different trails in the Greenbelt and downtown Ottawa.

"It's a good year to go check out some different pathways and trails. All of our Greenbelt trails are open now after the storm in May, we've managed to clean it up," Nussbaum said.

This year's Fall Rhapsody program includes opening the Gatineau Park Parkways for active transportation until noon each day, with motor vehicles allowed access to the parkways from 12 p.m. until 30 minutes after sunset.

The free Gatineau Park Shuttle will operate on weekends from Oct. 1 to Oct. 23. A local school bus provider will provide a shuttle from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History – with stops at Pink Lake, the Mackenzie King Estate and Champlain Lookout in Gatineau Park.

The NCC's Gatineau Park Shuttle will access the Parkways in Gatineau Park after 9 a.m. on weekends.

Visitors are being warned to expect possible temporary closures on roadways in Gatineau Park during Fall Rhapsody due to heavy traffic.

Nussbaum says one of his favourite places is along the Sir George-Etienne Parkway next to the Ottawa River.

For more information, visit the NCC website.