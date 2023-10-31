NCC beginning Rideau Canal Skateway preparations after the season that never was
The National Capital Commission is starting work this week on an Ottawa staple that was sorely missed last winter.
There will be intermittent road closures on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive starting Tuesday for installation of Rideau Canal vendor equipment. It's one of the early steps in preparing the Rideau Canal for its transformation into the world's largest skating rink.
The NCC officially pulled the plug on the 2022-23 skating season in February, marking the first time in its 53-year history that the Rideau Canal Skateway did not open once for skating. Crews used numerous technologies and techniques to try to prepare the canal, but mild temperatures through the winter months kept the ice too thin to safely support the thousands of people who visit it every year. The closure had an effect on local businesses that rely on Winterlude tourists.
When the Skateway season's demise was made official, some local groups held a community vigil for the ice, warning that the impacts of climate change could put future Skateway seasons at risk.
Environment Canada's three-month temperature forecast, issued in late September, shows a strong probability of above-average temperatures in October, November and December. This October has been warmer than average. The average mean temperature in Ottawa in October between 2012 and 2022 was approximately 9 C, according to Environment Canada data, which was sometimes incomplete. As of Oct. 29, the average mean temperature for October 2023 was 12 C.
It has become increasingly rare to have the canal open for skating ahead of Jan. 1. In the last 26 years, the median opening date was Jan. 10.
The following traffic impacts will be in place Tuesday:
Single-lane closure (southbound). Flag operators will be in place to coordinate traffic flow through the northbound lane. Pedestrians and cyclists should expect detours.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Colonel By Drive, south of the Bronson Avenue bridge: 10 a.m. to noon
- Colonel By Drive, north of Main Street: Noon to 3 p.m.
Closures will also be in place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Single-lane closure (southbound). Flag operators will be in place to coordinate traffic flow through the northbound lane. Cyclists and pedestrians should expect detours.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Bank Street: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Full and single lane closure; motorists are asked to find alternate routes. Pedestrians and cyclists should expect detours.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Princess Patricia Way (Both directions): From 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Princess Patricia Way and Torrington Place (northbound): From 8:45 a.m. to noon
- Colonel By Drive, between Bronson Avenue and Hog's Back Road: From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Full closure; motorists are asked to find alternate routes. No impact on pedestrians and cyclists.
- Colonel By Drive, between Daly Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue: From 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 6, 2023
Full closure; motorists are asked to find alternate routes. No impact on pedestrians and cyclists.
- Colonel By Drive, between Daly Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue: From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
