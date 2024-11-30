'The snow will be magical': Annual Santa's Parade of Lights in Orléans back this Saturday

The 27th annual Santa's Parade of Lights is taking place Saturday afternoon in Orléans .

It will kick off at 6 p.m. from St. Joseph Boulevard and Youville Drive, and make its way down to Place D’Orléans and Preston Drive.

"We have an incredible lineup this year … We heard from the public that they love the parade," Bob Rainboth, chairman and founder of Santa's Parade of Lights told CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent Saturday.

"The snow will be magical."

Rainboth says the parade is expected to be at the end point by at 7:30 p.m. He asks people to come early on Youville Drive side and make sure they get a parking spot if they're on the east side.

Spectators can also make a cash or food donation to the Ottawa Fire Fighter Association.

More information about the parade is available online.