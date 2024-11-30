Chef Ric's reopens after kitchen fire

Chef Ric's has reopened its storefront after an electrical fire forced the restaurant to close for one week.

The fire happened on the morning of Nov. 20.

Chef Ric Watson, executive director of food services for the Ottawa Mission, says the Rideau Street restaurant was able to reopen on Wednesday after cleaning and repairs were completed.

"Many of our customers are really happy that we've reopened," Watson told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

"Everyone is good the staff are good. Everybody is just happy to be back in the building."

The small fire started in kitchen area of the restaurant. While the damage was minimal, the restaurant had to close its dining services and catering. There were no injuries.

The social enterprise business was opened by Watson in 2021 to support the Mission and provide affordable breakfast and lunches to the community.

The restaurant also provides catering services and is home to the Mission's food services training program.

"It’s a busy season," Watson said.

"We're getting ready for our Giving Tuesday, which is coming up. Because of the mail strike, were asking people to go online or call in with their donations."

Giving Tuesday will be held on Dec. 2 and donations from the event will go to support the Ottawa Mission.

Donations can be made at OttawaMission.com or at 613-234-1155. Dymon Storage will be matching all donations.