BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season

On the Family Day weekend, Andy Cohen and his team would usually be serving up thousands of BeaverTails on the Rideau Canal.

“We spent money to get them prepared, hiring and training,” said the co-owner and CEO of BeaverTail Ottawa Inc.

But the warmer than average temperatures mean the Rideau Canal Skateway is still closed, turning some BeaverTail huts into busts.

“We would normally have four locations on the ice surface itself,” said Cohen. “Three locations we were given permission to tear down because it’s not going to open.”

That means the stands at the NAC, Dow’s Lake and Concord won’t be serving the beloved pastry this year. It's another discouraging sign for those longing to skate on historic ice, as well as for businesses that rely on the economic boost from the skateway and Winterlude.

“This isn’t nearly as busy as we thought we’d be, especially with the canal being closed,” said Lindzy Thompson, co-owner of The King Eddy in the ByWard Market. “Unfortunately, the weather hasn’t been the best for the festival but we’re doing the best we can.”

While a number of tourists were spotted in the capital this long weekend, the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association expects this to be one of the lowest visitor bookings at hotels for a Winterlude season.

Association president Steve Ball says this demonstrates how important skating on the canal is to the overall success of the festival.

Hope still remains the skateway will open this season. A cold front is sweeping the capital over the coming days and Cohen suggests keeping an eye out on the Fifth Avenue BeaverTails hut.

“Fifth Avenue we have not torn it down; it’s still ready to rock and roll as soon the weather cooperates a little bit and if the NCC is lucky. I mean, they’re working as hard as they can to get at least a portion of it open this season,” he said.

The NCC says they are hopeful, telling CTV Ottawa, "We will reassess conditions in the middle of next week after 48 hours of colder weather."