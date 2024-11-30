Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The increased military traffic comes as "Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from 33 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting a G Wagon - Light Utility Vehicle Wheeled driver training courses," from Saturday to Dec.23, the OPP said on X Friday.

The affected roads and highways include "pre-planned routes between Ottawa and Petawawa, transiting Golden Lake, White Lake, Renfrew and Cobden."

Police are asking drivers to take extra precautions when approaching military vehicles during the training period, noting that all measures are being put in place to reduce the inconvenience.

Officers are also extending their thanks to the drivers for their understanding and co-operation.

The 33 Canadian Brigade Group is made up of 16 Army Reserve Force units located across eastern Ontario. Its headquarters is currently located in Ottawa and is a part of 4 Canadian Division, which is headquartered in Toronto. The 16 Reserve units are located within the National Capital Region.

More information is available at canada.ca.