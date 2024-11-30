Here's a look at the latest holiday movies this season

OTTAWA
    This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.

    Mr. Hollywood, Matt Demers, told CTV Morning Live Friday there are movies for kids and parents, including Moana 2, Our Little Secret and Maria.

    'This is a call from the ancestors': Moana 2

    Demers says Moana is up for a new adventure, noting that she'll be putting together a new crew, as she will be receiving a call from her wayfinding ancestors.

    "This is a call from the ancestors," according to the teaser trailer of the family-musical movie.

    Moana's new adventure is expected to put a smile on everyone, adds Demers.

    The action-adventure movie is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller

    Moana is playing in theatres only now. The movie was released Nov. 27.

    'No, we can't be together': Our Little Secret

    Lindsey Lohan is back this holiday season with Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth. 

    "After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history," reads a statement on Netflix.

    Demers says "things could get awkward."

    The American romantic comedy film is directed by Stephen Herek.

    It is available on Netflix.

    'Tell me how it felt on stage': Maria

    This movie is about opera singer Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century.

    "Tell me how it felt to be onstage," the journalist asks the iconic performer in the movie in the movie trailer. She says “an exultation.

    Academy Award–winner Angelina Jolie stuns, as usual in this movie, says Demers.

    "It's almost tailor-made for her," Demers said.

    The biographical and psychological drama is directed by Pablo Larraín.

    Maria is also playing on Netflix.

