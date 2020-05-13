OTTAWA -- When the Thompson kids were asked what they wanted to do for their community of Napanee, one thing was top of their minds.

“Help baby animals,” laugh 5-year-old Graceylin.

So Luke, Annalouise, and Gracelyn all decided to go door-to-door in their neighbourhood, collecting supplies to help the Sandy Pines Wildlife Sanctuary.

It’s all a part of the “Kids Who Care” initiative. Organized by the Lennox and Addington County Museum and Archives, the program asks children and teens in Napanee to find something they love, and try to give back.

“Giving back to the community, and showing your gratitude, I think is really important,” explains program coordinator Amber Meyer-Dunn. “We just wanted it to become a part of who they were, to understand how good it feels to give back, how wonderful it feels to spread kindness and to inspire kindness in others.”

Mom Chrystal says she already sees that happening with her three children.

“I think they’re learning that everybody has to help the world go round, that it can’t be one person, it has to be a neighbourhood of people, a world of people,” she explains.

About 30 families have joined so far, with the museum sharing their progress on social media.

Small acts have included helping farmers, picking up garbage, and painting glass windows for local nursing homes.

The goal is to inspire others, even through physical-distancing measures.

“Whether kids have been able to raise $5 or written one thank you note, it’s just as important as huge fundraisers and huge donations to food banks,” explains Meyer-Dunn.

Meyer-Dunn says the program will continue beyond COVID-19, and hopes to one day invite all the kids who participate to come together to share their stories.