OTTAWA -- Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s is saying goodbye to Westboro.

In a post on Facebook, the popular toy store announced it will close its doors at 315 Richmond Rd. “after almost 20 years in beautiful Westboro Village.”

“As a local business, we appreciated the opportunity to serve you, your family, your children & sometimes … even your pets!” the owners of Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s said.

No reason was given for the decision to close the store.

Customers paid tribute to the store on Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s Facebook page.

Jessica Fortin wrote “One of my five-year-old’s favourite treats is to have a cupcake at the Cupcake Lounge and then head over to your store to carefully check out the toys and spend some of his birthday/Christmas money.”

Holly Stardom said “we have spent many happy hours shopping here – from birthday gifts to the perfect Christmas gifts to ship to out of town nieces to little treats for our own kids to celebrate school successes and just because.”

Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s opened its first store in the Glebe in 1977. It specializes in educational, high quality and “kid-powered toys.” It recently closed its store in the Rideau Centre.

Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s will close in Westboro on Feb. 29.