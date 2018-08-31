Move-in weekend at Ottawa's post-secondary schools
People walk past the Physical Recreation Centre at Carleton University in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 8:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 8:59AM EDT
Expect traffic delays around Ottawa's post-secondary campuses this weekend as thousands of university and college students begin arriving in town.
It’s Move-In weekend for students living in residences at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
Carleton’s move-in is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Students have been assigned a specific day and time to move into their new home.
Move-in is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the University of Ottawa. The school has assigned move-in times based on room numbers.
The National Capital Commission is warning commuters that Colonel By Drive will be closed on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the Canadian Triathlon and Duathlon.
Students can also begin moving into residence at Algonquin College on Saturday.