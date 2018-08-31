

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Expect traffic delays around Ottawa's post-secondary campuses this weekend as thousands of university and college students begin arriving in town.

It’s Move-In weekend for students living in residences at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

Carleton’s move-in is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Students have been assigned a specific day and time to move into their new home.

Move-in is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the University of Ottawa. The school has assigned move-in times based on room numbers.

The National Capital Commission is warning commuters that Colonel By Drive will be closed on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the Canadian Triathlon and Duathlon.

Students can also begin moving into residence at Algonquin College on Saturday.