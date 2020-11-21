OTTAWA -- Motorists fume after a fuel mix-up at an Ottawa gas station, the premier asks people to limit non-essential trips and a meteor lights up the early morning sky in Barrhaven.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the most popular stories on our website this week.

Several motorists were left fuming after a diesel-gas mix-up at a Barrhaven gas station left them stalled in parking lots and on streets.

Suncor, the company that owns Petro Canada, tells CTV News Ottawa diesel was incorrectly put in the wrong tank and mixed with regular fuel. The incident happened at the Petro Canada at Fallowfield and Greenbank Roads.

"We are aware of the fuel issue at the Greenbank and Fallowfield location in Ottawa, which occurred overnight on Nov. 16," said a statement from Suncor Wednesday afternoon.

"Once the issue was identified on Nov. 17, we immediately closed the pump. We are taking it very seriously, working directly with any impacted customers, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Raymond Odame-Gyimah told CTV News Ottawa he took his car to the dealership after his car wouldn't move.

"He said my motor is gone, at this point and time they’re going to have to flush out the engine and see if there’s anymore damages to the vehicle, but as it stands right now, the motor is gone," said Odame-Gyimah.

Replacing an engine would cost at least $6,000, according to the dealership.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford urged people to cancel non-essential trips out of the home.

In a message on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Premier Ford said, "As a result of rising COVID-19 numbers, I am asking everyone to limit their trips outside of the home, except essential reasons like going to work, school, getting groceries, or for medical appointments."

"Families should not allow visitors to their homes and avoid social gatherings."

On Friday, the premier announced Toronto and Peel Region would be placed under lockdown due to rising cases of the virus.

On Saturday, Ontario set a one-day record for COVID-19 cases with 1,588 new cases of novel coronavirus.

As a result of rising COVID-19 numbers, I am asking everyone to limit their trips outside of the home, except essential reasons like going to work, school, getting groceries, or for medical appointments. Families should not allow visitors to their homes & avoid social gatherings. pic.twitter.com/DpeQJ2HWAO — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 15, 2020

Ottawa Bylaw spent the week investigating social gatherings of more than 10 people in private homes across Ottawa last weekend.

Mayor Jim Watson tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that Ottawa Bylaw broke up two house parties last weekend, with 20 to 25 people at each party.

"That's the kind of stupidity that angers me, that’s where the bulk of the transmissions are taking place, if we exclude the tragedy of the long-term care homes; it's these house parties with unrelated people," said Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

"The message doesn't seem to be getting through, particularly to some young people who think they're invincible."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman says, "There are still ongoing investigations from this past weekend that could result in charges."

Attention shoppers: Farm Boy's biggest store is now open in Ottawa.

Farm Boy officially opened its 41,000 square foot store on Belfast Road at Train Yards on Thursday.

The new store features familiar items and new options like an order desk. There's also a new burger shop and a Bridgehead within the store.

Early morning stargazers received a treat Wednesday morning, as a meteor streaked across the sky over Barrhaven.

Earl Kauker sent CTV News Ottawa dash cam video of an object in the sky around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Western University's Department of Physics and Astronomy confirms to CTV News Ottawa it was "definitely" a meteor caught on camera.

"I am fairly confident this is a bright meteor related to the Leonid meteor shower which was peaking (Wednesday)," said Peter Brown, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Planetary Science and professor at Western University.

"The afterglow left by the meteor is typical of fast Leonids."

According to NASA, the Leonids peak in mid-November each year. The Leonids are bright meteors, can be colourful and travel at speeds of 71 kilometres per second.

A demonstration calling for justice for Black and Indigenous people took over a downtown Ottawa intersection for 36 hours this week.

Several groups took part in the protest, including the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition and the KZ Land Protectors.

Organizers say the demonstration is a show of solidarity between Anishinabeg and Black Lives. It is also a call to action, with organizers listing 10 demands including a freeze of the Ottawa Police budget, changes within the education and health care systems.

Ottawa Police moved in on Saturday morning to break-up the demonstration, and arrested 12 people at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

Organizers say police broke up the protest hours after they had secured a meeting with councillors and the Ottawa Police Services Board to discuss their demands.