OTTAWA -- Thirty-six hours after several advocacy groups started blocking a busy downtown Ottawa intersection to call for justice for Black and Indigenous people, Ottawa police broke up the demonstration early Saturday morning.

Twelve people are facing charges after Ottawa police moved in at 3:30 a.m. to remove the group from the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

The demonstrators were removed from the area two hours after the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition tweeted it would be meeting with Council and Ottawa Police Services Board officials.

"What a disgusting tactic to promise community meetings in the morning with city council and Ottawa Police Services Board and then arrest us in the dead of night. Betrayal!" said the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition on Twitter.

In a statement, Ottawa police said the demonstration disrupted regular traffic and blocked a route for emergency responders, causing "multiple safety issues."

"Police offered demonstrators multiple locations to relocate the demonstration," police said in a statement at 5:26 a.m.

"After multiple warnings to the demonstrators, this morning at 3:30 a.m., Ottawa police removed demonstrators from the area and laid multiple charges against 12 individuals."

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition posted video on social media of dozens of officers at the site overnight.

In the video, the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition says police "moved in closer and closer. They did not let us clean up our belongings."

The protest, a call to action for Black and Indigenous rights, started Thursday afternoon at city hall before making its way to Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street. It was organized by several groups, including the Justice for Abdirahman coalition, the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition and the KZ Land Protectors.

Organizers say the demonstration is a show of solidarity between Anishinabeg and Black Lives. It is also a call to action, with organizers listing 10 demands including a freeze of the Ottawa Police budget, changes within the education and health care systems.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, a group of people gathered outside the Ottawa Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street. "We will mobilize until all arrested protesters are released and all charges are dropped," said the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition on Twitter.

Councillor Shawn Menard tweeted the group was scheduled to meet with some Councillors on Saturday.

The intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street is open for traffic.

The demonstration for Black and Indigenous lives began on Thursday afternoon at City Hall, with the group then camping out in the intersection near the University of Ottawa

"When you think about the types of racism that exist today, there's different levels," said Victoria Marchand, a community member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation. "We're looking at a real systemic issue."

The protest started with some tense moments Thursday afternoon. A video posted online shows a vehicle driving through the crowd as dozens blocked the intersection. An organizer said Friday afternoon that one member of the group had gone for X-rays as a result.

The demonstration also comes following news that the provincial Crown will not appeal the acquittal of Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion. In a release, the Justice for Abdirahman coalition called the decision "cowardly," saying it "officially sanctions police violence and white supremacy against Black, Indigenous and People of Colour and people with disabilities in Ottawa."

In an emailed statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said:

“The Crown’s right of appeal from an acquittal is limited to errors of law, and does not include errors relating to factual matters. After a thorough review of the judge’s decision and the legal aspects of this case, the Crown has concluded that there is no legal basis upon which to appeal the acquittal.”

