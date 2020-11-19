OTTAWA -- Some Ottawa motorists remain parked in a garage and facing thousands of dollars in damages after a gas mix-up at a Barrhaven Petro Canada station.

Raymond Odame-Gyimah is one of many stuck with a car that won't run through no fault of his own. The mistake with the fuel tanks resulted in him unknowingly filling up his car with diesel instead of unleaded gas.

"I stepped on the gas pedal and the car just wasn’t moving, I just didn’t know what was going on," said Odame-Gyimah.

Now, he's worried about severe damage to his vehicle after a call from his dealership.

"He said my motor is gone, at this point and time they’re going to have to flush out the engine and see if there’s anymore damages to the vehicle, but as it stands right now, the motor is gone," said Odame-Gyimah.

Replacing an engine would cost at least $6,000, according to the dealership.

While for some solving the problem could be as easy as flushing out the diesel, some experts say that isn’t always the case.

"It can be a process of elimination to determine what exactly has been damaged by the mis-fuel and it can be quite costly," said Mike Schmidt, Operations Manager for Automotive Services with CAA North & Eastern Ontario.

Motorists who filled up at a Barrhaven Petro Canada Monday night or early Tuesday morning may want to check their vehicle.

Suncor, the company that owns Petro Canada, told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday that diesel was incorrectly mixed with regular fuel at the station at Fallowfield and Greenbank Roads earlier this week.

"We are aware of the fuel issue at the Greenbank and Fallowfield location in Ottawa, which occurred overnight on Nov. 16," said a statement from Suncor.

"Once the issue was identified on Nov. 17, we immediately closed the pump. We are taking it very seriously, working directly with any impacted customers, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Suncor tells CTV News Ottawa that the timeframe for the issue was between 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

"Diesel was incorrectly put into the wrong tank and mixed with regular fuel, which caused the issue. The regular fuel pumps (87, 89 and 91) were impacted, and the impacted pumps were immediately closed and flushed out," said Suncor in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Odame-Gyimah said Suncor, the parent company of Petro Canada, will appraise the damage to the car.

For now, he has to wait, left in limbo, knowing he won’t pay a massive bill for someone else’s mistake.

"I just want them to take care of my vehicle so I can be back on the road," said Odame-Gyimah.