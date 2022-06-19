Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Calabogie, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Centennial Lake Road, between Scully Lake Road and Chemo Road, in Greater Madawaska just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The crash happened 120 km west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 45-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.