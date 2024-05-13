OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcycle driver involved in crash in Barrhaven last Friday has died, Ottawa police say

    Ottawa police say the driver of a motorcycle who was hospitalized following a crash in Barrhaven last week has died.

    The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Longfields Drive/Rideau Valley Drive. A car and a motorcycle collided, leaving the 24-year-old man on the motorcycle in critical condition. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

    The identity of the victim has not been made public.

    Ottawa police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area and who has not yet spoken to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

