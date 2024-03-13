Motorcycle driver dead after collision in Rideau Lakes Township: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver has died after a crash in eastern Ontario.
Police closed a section of Jones Falls Road in Rideau Lakes Township, about 50 kilometres northeast of Kingston, late Wednesday afternoon for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene.
In an update, OPP said the lone driver had died.
"The investigation will continue for several hours and the OPP urges motorists to avoid the area," police said on social media. "Our sincere condolences go out to the family."
Police did not publicly identify the driver.
