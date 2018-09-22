

Ottawa Police confirm they had to shoot a large moose after it charged a police officer around 3 pm Saturday afternoon. Initially the moose was spotted on Montreal Road, just east of the downtown core around 11 am. By noon time, Ottawa Police say the moose has been contained but somehow the animal got loose and was later located around Blair Road and Ogilvie. Attempts by the police were unsuccessful at containing it for a second time when it charged at the officer and the animal was shot dead. It has since been removed from the area.

it is not confirmed but the moose could have been a victim of Friday's storm that hit the region and wandered into city limits.

In July, officials had to euthanize a moose that was found on Highway 417 early in the morning. It jammed rush hour traffic as police cordoned off the frightened animal to seperate it from traffic. The moose appeared to be injured with an apparent leg injury. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the crew decided to euthanize it as the best course of action to preserve public safety. A veternarian was also consulted before the decision was made to kill the animal.

photo credit: Joanna Harvey