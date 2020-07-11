OTTAWA -- Residents of Vanier and Overbrook will have access to a mobile COVID-19 testing centre Saturday.

The community group ACORN helped to set up a mobile testing clinic, in conjunction with the Ottawa Hospital, CHEO, Ottawa Inner City Health, the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre and the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

The one-day clinic will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ogilvie North Park, 1059 Ogilvie Rd.

An ACORN spokesperson said the testing clinic will still be available Saturday despite the rainy forecast.

The location was chosen because it is close to two high rises on the eastern end of Donald Street, which ACORN says house "a concentration of newcomers, tenants whose first language isn’t English, low income families and people with disabilities."

In a press release, ACORN said residents in the area identified several barriers to getting COVID-19 tests.

"Common barriers to accessing testing include long bus routes with multiple transfers, fear of public transit, inability to afford the cost of a taxi, lack of internet access to stay informed and language barriers," the group said.

For example, according to OC Transpo's travel planner, a trip from 1240 Donald St. to the COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way takes between 45 minutes and an hour by bus/train on a Saturday morning, with either a single, hour-long bus ride or one to two transfers, and anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes of estimated walking time. Returning from the assessment centre would take another 45 to 60 minutes.

Walking from 1240 Donald St. to the mobile testing centre would take approximately four minutes, according to Google Maps.

The testing will be done in a bus fitted with medical equipment, ACORN says. The Ottawa Mission will provide food and there will be free masks, hand sanitizer and information pamphlets available to local residents who come for a test.

Data collected by Ottawa Public Health show racialized communities and immigrants are overrepresented in positive test results.

Two thirds of the positive cases studied by OPH in May and June were from racialized residents, despite just 26 per cent of Ottawa's population identifying as visible minorities.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says areas in Ottawa with the highest proportion of recent immigrants or racialized minorities have rates of COVID-19 almost twice that of areas with the fewest recent immigrants or racialized minorities.