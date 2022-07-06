Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers in Ottawa on Wednesday

July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats

The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago legally bought the high-powered rifle used in the shooting and four other weapons, despite threatening violence, police said.

