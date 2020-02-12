Missing man found safe and sound
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:25AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:45PM EST
Ottawa Police are asking for help finding Patrick Gauthier, 33, who was last seen in Orléans Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Ottawa Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a missing 33-year-old man has been found safe and sound.
Patrick Gauthier had been missing since late Tuesday night. Police provided the update Wednesday, thanking the public for their help.
Wednesday morning, police said Gauthier's dog had been found, but he wasn't located until later in the evening
