MISSING: 27-year-old Caroline Babbitt
Caroline (Carrie) Babbitt is described as white, about 5’7”, 135-140lbs), with long, blonde, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a long black North Face coat and grey Roots boots. (Ottawa Police handout)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 7:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 7:10PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for your help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.
Caroline (Carrie) Babbitt was last seen Sunday, March 11, at around 4:00 p.m., in the Alta Vista area of Ottawa. Her family is greatly concerned for her well-being, police say.
Carrie Babbitt is white, about 5’7”, 135-140lbs (62kg), with long, blonde, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a long black North Face coat and grey Roots boots.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.