

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for your help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Caroline (Carrie) Babbitt was last seen Sunday, March 11, at around 4:00 p.m., in the Alta Vista area of Ottawa. Her family is greatly concerned for her well-being, police say.

Carrie Babbitt is white, about 5’7”, 135-140lbs (62kg), with long, blonde, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a long black North Face coat and grey Roots boots.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.