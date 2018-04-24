MISSING: 26-year-old Maranda Lynn George-Morrisson
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 5:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 5:17PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a woman they say has not been seen since March 15th.
Maranda Lynn George-Morrisson, 26, was last seen on Murray Street in the Byward Market.
She's described as an Aboriginal woman, stands about 5'4", and weighs about 130 pounds.
She has long hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo just below her neck that says "not lucky, just blessed."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.