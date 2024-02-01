Mild temperatures persist in Ottawa Thursday, lowering chance for Rideau Canal to freeze

A mix of good and bad news is in Ottawa’s forecast, as milder temperatures continue, not allowing the world's largest outside skating rink to freeze.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 3 C with periods of rain or snow on Thursday. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are forecasted at night.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 1 C. Clear skies and a low of -12 C are forecasted for Friday night.

On Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies with a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.

The average high temperature for this time of year is around -6 C, while the average low is around -16 C.

The Rideau Canal Skateway has only been open for 4 days so far in 2024. A stretch of cold weather allowed the National Capital Commission to open the skateway on Jan. 21, but the canal was closed four days later due to mild temperatures and freezing rain.

Earlier this week, NCC officials said the ice was pretty soft, and crews needed to wait for the ice to get hard again before resuming operations on it.