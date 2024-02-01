OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mild temperatures persist in Ottawa Thursday, lowering chance for Rideau Canal to freeze

    Ottawa Rideau Canal
    Share

    A mix of good and bad news is in Ottawa’s forecast, as milder temperatures continue, not allowing the world's largest outside skating rink to freeze.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 3 C with periods of rain or snow on Thursday. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are forecasted at night.

    Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 1 C. Clear skies and a low of -12 C are forecasted for Friday night.

    On Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies with a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.

    The average high temperature for this time of year is around -6 C, while the average low is around -16 C.

    The Rideau Canal Skateway has only been open for 4 days so far in 2024. A stretch of cold weather allowed the National Capital Commission to open the skateway on Jan. 21, but the canal was closed four days later due to mild temperatures and freezing rain.

    Earlier this week, NCC officials said the ice was pretty soft, and crews needed to wait for the ice to get hard again before resuming operations on it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News