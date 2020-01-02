Mild start to 2020
OTTAWA -- Ottawa is enjoying a mild start to the new year.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for above normal temperatures today, tomorrow and Saturday.
Today’s forecast high is 4C. The record for warmest January 2 in Ottawa history is 8C, set back in 2011
Here’s a look at the forecast for the end of the holiday season:
Today: Mainly cloudy. Chance of flurries early this morning. High plus 4C
Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5C
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High -1C
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -4C
Environment Canada has also issued its temperature and precipitation outlook for the first three months of 2020. The weather agency predicts Ottawa will see above normal temperatures through January, February and March. Ottawa is also expected to see normal precipitation levels over the next three months.