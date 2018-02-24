

CTV Ottawa





An online crowfunding effort to send Sens owner Eugene Melnyk a message is gaining traction.

The #MelnykOUt sens fan campaign has raised more than $7,400 in less than one day. The goal is to collect enough money to post #melnykout advertisements around the city. One billboard is estimated to cost about $4,000 with newspapers ads also an option.

"What I want to accomplish mainly is for people to just start asking questions, like why is this organization in such turmoil," said Spencer Callaghan, one of the campaign founders. "It's at the point where if we need a change of ownership to get this organization back on track then that's what we need to push for."

Callaghan says marketing and advertising companies as well as local graphic designers have stepped up to help the campaign. He is hoping to post the ads as soon as possible.

"People are coming out of the woodwork because people love the senators and they don't want the organization to go down like this," he said. "At the very least it's giving the fans the idea that we tried. The only regret is that it might be too late to save Karlsson."

Despite recent high profile trades of popular players like Brossard and Turris, as well as rumours Captain Erik Karlsson could be changing jerseys, many players at today's game against the Philadelphia Flyers still stand behind Melnyk.

"Melnyk is the owner and he can do what he wants with the team," said one fan. "He's trying to do the best he can right now."

"I want to change what we have now," said another fan. "We are going to be a playoff team next year."

Any funds raised above and beyond the needs of the campaign will be donated to the Ottawa Senators Foundation.