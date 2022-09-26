Meet the candidates in Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate
Gloucester-Southgate
There are six candidates running for councillor in the ward of Gloucester-Southgate. Coun. Diane Deans is not seeking re-election in this election campaign. The ward includes the Ottawa International Airport, Hunt Club, Uplands, Blossom Park, Ledbury – Heron Gate-Ridgemont, Greenboro and South Keys.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 38.2 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 49,924
- Projected 2026 population: 50,424
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Aria Alavi
Political experience: I was a policy analyst for different Liberal riding associations in the past 12 years.
Professional experience: Owner of the Edict Legal Services Professional Corporation
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 18 years
What's your favourite Ottawa landmark? Parliament
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: If I get elected, I will push for more investment in affordable housing, youth and green spaces. Fixing issues with transit and roads and reducing the crime in my ward. Also, I am the only candidate in the race that has imposed two- term limit on myself.
Jessica Bradley
Political experience: I have 10 years of experience working as a political advisor to City Councillor Diane Deans. I supported the Councillor in roles as Chair of the Transit Commission, Chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee, Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, and Chair of Crime Prevention Ottawa. I also served as the Community Association Liaison for associations across Gloucester-Southgate Ward.
Professional experience: In addition to the 10 years of experience as a political advisor to City Councillor Diane Deans. I have also worked in operations for Statistics Canada for the 2011, 2016 and 2021 Census. I also have private sector experience working in E-Commerce.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 12 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Greenboro Community Centre. I have so many great memories engaging with community members over the past 10 years. For me, seeing the impact in real time of public service is extremely rewarding.
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:
I have proudly served the residents of Gloucester-Southgate for more than a decade. If elected, I will be focused on enhancing our green spaces, advocating for new and affordable housing, improving our transit system, and ensuring that I am responsive to community needs.
Taylor Houstoun
Political experience: I have no political experience, I am a change candidate.
Professional experience: I've worked in sales, management, and product development in private industry.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? Most of my life, 34 years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Stony Swamp Conservation Area
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
I'm running on neighbourhood-level issues, and I built my platform not just from my own concerns, but from the concerns of neighbours.
I care about the local park as much as I care about the big-picture city-wide problems. And from doing this I built a big platform with five main pillars.
First, we need a timely city-wide road maintenance plan that fixes potholes consistently and gets roads repaved.
Second, we need better and smarter bus service that runs more buses when they are actually needed and saves on service through on-demand busing.
Third, I will work to save our greenspace, forests and prime farm land. Especially the Hunt Club forest.
Fourth, we need to build new neighborhoods with affordable homes. This means planned density, not shoehorned towers. It also means retirement-safe and non-profit housing, with ample greenspace.
Fifth, there need to be more youth programs run through community centers to keep kids away from guns and gangs and keep our city safer.
And, of course, much more.
Take a look at my website taylorh.ca to read more about my plan for the ward and our city at large.
Or feel free to call or write me any time - I am making it a point to be an accessible candidate for the people of our ward.
Ron Keays
No response from the candidate
Hussein Mahmoud
Political experience: I am a first-time politician, but I am a long-time community advocate. Having grown up in Ottawa South, I've been involved in the community as a coach, as a youth mentor, and as an executive with a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting youth in our community. These experiences have taught me how to advocate for diverse voices, understand issues, work with empathy, compassion, and focus, as well as understand what everyday citizens are experiencing here in Gloucester-Southgate.
Professional experience: I have worked in commercial and business banking for the last 6 years for a leading financial institution, and have supported small and medium sized businesses in Ottawa for over a decade. My work has taught me vital skills around responsible fiscal management, operating a business with efficiency and financial responsibility, as well as how to work with all personality types and professionals of different backgrounds. My professional experience has taught me how to be a good councillor: listen often and well to those around you, set attainable and concrete goals, consult with experts, and execute a plan to achieve results.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I was born and raised in Ottawa South - I've lived in this wonderful city for 35 years, and have loved growing up and getting involved in this diverse and vibrant community.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Here in Gloucester-Southgate, Eccolands Park is something of a hidden gem. It is a beautiful greenspace along the picturesque Rideau River - I think our community needs more spaces like this to encourage safe and vibrant living, playing, and wellbeing for all ages.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
Knocking on residents’ doors alongside my community work, I’ve heard that families are worried about everyday affordability, about safe neighbourhoods for our kids, and about having our diverse communities represented on city council. As someone raising a family in the Ottawa south community, I understand these concerns. A safer, more affordable community is attainable – it means building safer roads, more vibrant green spaces, providing better supports to our seniors, and our kids. It means making sure there are no rises in taxes and everyday living costs for families that are already concerned about inflation. Representing the rich diversity of our ward is also a priority for many in the community. I watched my parents work hard to overcome barriers as immigrant entrepreneurs – and I’ve heard countless journeys like theirs at the door. This is a rich and diverse riding that deserves a strong voice advocating for better.
John Redins
Political experience: Political experience: ran in previous campaigns at all 3 levels, committees of council chair economic development and OPP Community Police Chair, volunteer firefighter
Professional experience: Former Automotive Parts Manager
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 17
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Trails in Gloucester Southgate
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: Hello everyone! I'm John Redins Candidate of Gloucester Southgate. We are on the traditional territory of the Algonquin people. Some say it is part of the Mohawk territory as per some maps
I'm asking for your vote on October 24th. I will fight for funds to fix our infrastructure. Our sidewalks and roads need a lot of attention in the ward. I will fight for our fair share.
We need affordable housing but not at the expense of our Greenbelt. I will protect our Greenbelt because once it is gone, you don't what you be missing. I will push for a social contract on new developments to make our city a welcoming community.
Our transit system needs affordability, reliability, transparency, and transit equity. Since 2010, I been fighting for better transit.
Police Chiefs across Canada said change is needed. Ottawa is in a unique position that we can ask the federal and provincial government to create a national capital police force. All 3 OPP, Ottawa, and RCMP have duplicate equipment and resources. Gloucester Southgate even store OPP equipment. We owe it to our city if it will be a cost saving and put if any cost savings put that to city services.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available for all adults in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada and how Fiona compared
As Atlantic Canadians grapple with the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, CTVNews.ca takes a look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Brossard triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
-
Meteorologist reacts to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr offered a grim account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer
A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Ark Aid Street Mission has more questions than answers
Faith-based groups have more questions than answers as they continue to fight the City of London’s recent zoning by-law infraction handed to First Baptist Church and the Ark Aid Street Mission.
Winnipeg
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
-
Winnipeggers urged to use walk-in clinics to ease wait times in ERs
With people waiting hours to get care in Winnipeg's emergency and urgent care departments, the health region's top doctor is urging people to consider visiting walk-in clinics instead.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Calgary
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the high 20s this week
Summer-like conditions continue for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Edmonton
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week
It'll be a warmer-than-average end to September in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets
Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
-
Crowd takes to Vancouver streets to protest Iranian regime
An afternoon rally was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody.
-
North Vancouver neighbours rally to save skunk with plastic lid stuck around its neck
When Bryan and Mira O’Connor first saw a video from the woods near their North Vancouver home of a skunk with a plastic dome lid wrapped tightly around its neck, they knew they had to do something.
Regina
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.