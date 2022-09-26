Meet the candidates in Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate

Gloucester-Southgate

There are six candidates running for councillor in the ward of Gloucester-Southgate. Coun. Diane Deans is not seeking re-election in this election campaign. The ward includes the Ottawa International Airport, Hunt Club, Uplands, Blossom Park, Ledbury – Heron Gate-Ridgemont, Greenboro and South Keys.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 38.2 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 49,924

Projected 2026 population: 50,424

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Aria Alavi

Political experience: I was a policy analyst for different Liberal riding associations in the past 12 years.

Professional experience: Owner of the Edict Legal Services Professional Corporation

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 18 years

What's your favourite Ottawa landmark? Parliament

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: If I get elected, I will push for more investment in affordable housing, youth and green spaces. Fixing issues with transit and roads and reducing the crime in my ward. Also, I am the only candidate in the race that has imposed two- term limit on myself.

Political experience: I have 10 years of experience working as a political advisor to City Councillor Diane Deans. I supported the Councillor in roles as Chair of the Transit Commission, Chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee, Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, and Chair of Crime Prevention Ottawa. I also served as the Community Association Liaison for associations across Gloucester-Southgate Ward.

Professional experience: In addition to the 10 years of experience as a political advisor to City Councillor Diane Deans. I have also worked in operations for Statistics Canada for the 2011, 2016 and 2021 Census. I also have private sector experience working in E-Commerce.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 12 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Greenboro Community Centre. I have so many great memories engaging with community members over the past 10 years. For me, seeing the impact in real time of public service is extremely rewarding.

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:

I have proudly served the residents of Gloucester-Southgate for more than a decade. If elected, I will be focused on enhancing our green spaces, advocating for new and affordable housing, improving our transit system, and ensuring that I am responsive to community needs.

Political experience: I have no political experience, I am a change candidate.

Professional experience: I've worked in sales, management, and product development in private industry.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? Most of my life, 34 years.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Stony Swamp Conservation Area

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

I'm running on neighbourhood-level issues, and I built my platform not just from my own concerns, but from the concerns of neighbours.

I care about the local park as much as I care about the big-picture city-wide problems. And from doing this I built a big platform with five main pillars.

First, we need a timely city-wide road maintenance plan that fixes potholes consistently and gets roads repaved.

Second, we need better and smarter bus service that runs more buses when they are actually needed and saves on service through on-demand busing.

Third, I will work to save our greenspace, forests and prime farm land. Especially the Hunt Club forest.

Fourth, we need to build new neighborhoods with affordable homes. This means planned density, not shoehorned towers. It also means retirement-safe and non-profit housing, with ample greenspace.

Fifth, there need to be more youth programs run through community centers to keep kids away from guns and gangs and keep our city safer.

And, of course, much more.

Take a look at my website taylorh.ca to read more about my plan for the ward and our city at large.

Or feel free to call or write me any time - I am making it a point to be an accessible candidate for the people of our ward.

Ron Keays

No response from the candidate

Political experience: I am a first-time politician, but I am a long-time community advocate. Having grown up in Ottawa South, I've been involved in the community as a coach, as a youth mentor, and as an executive with a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting youth in our community. These experiences have taught me how to advocate for diverse voices, understand issues, work with empathy, compassion, and focus, as well as understand what everyday citizens are experiencing here in Gloucester-Southgate.

Professional experience: I have worked in commercial and business banking for the last 6 years for a leading financial institution, and have supported small and medium sized businesses in Ottawa for over a decade. My work has taught me vital skills around responsible fiscal management, operating a business with efficiency and financial responsibility, as well as how to work with all personality types and professionals of different backgrounds. My professional experience has taught me how to be a good councillor: listen often and well to those around you, set attainable and concrete goals, consult with experts, and execute a plan to achieve results.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? I was born and raised in Ottawa South - I've lived in this wonderful city for 35 years, and have loved growing up and getting involved in this diverse and vibrant community.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Here in Gloucester-Southgate, Eccolands Park is something of a hidden gem. It is a beautiful greenspace along the picturesque Rideau River - I think our community needs more spaces like this to encourage safe and vibrant living, playing, and wellbeing for all ages.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

Knocking on residents’ doors alongside my community work, I’ve heard that families are worried about everyday affordability, about safe neighbourhoods for our kids, and about having our diverse communities represented on city council. As someone raising a family in the Ottawa south community, I understand these concerns. A safer, more affordable community is attainable – it means building safer roads, more vibrant green spaces, providing better supports to our seniors, and our kids. It means making sure there are no rises in taxes and everyday living costs for families that are already concerned about inflation. Representing the rich diversity of our ward is also a priority for many in the community. I watched my parents work hard to overcome barriers as immigrant entrepreneurs – and I’ve heard countless journeys like theirs at the door. This is a rich and diverse riding that deserves a strong voice advocating for better.

Political experience: Political experience: ran in previous campaigns at all 3 levels, committees of council chair economic development and OPP Community Police Chair, volunteer firefighter

Professional experience: Former Automotive Parts Manager

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 17

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Trails in Gloucester Southgate

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: Hello everyone! I'm John Redins Candidate of Gloucester Southgate. We are on the traditional territory of the Algonquin people. Some say it is part of the Mohawk territory as per some maps

I'm asking for your vote on October 24th. I will fight for funds to fix our infrastructure. Our sidewalks and roads need a lot of attention in the ward. I will fight for our fair share.

We need affordable housing but not at the expense of our Greenbelt. I will protect our Greenbelt because once it is gone, you don't what you be missing. I will push for a social contract on new developments to make our city a welcoming community.

Our transit system needs affordability, reliability, transparency, and transit equity. Since 2010, I been fighting for better transit.

Police Chiefs across Canada said change is needed. Ottawa is in a unique position that we can ask the federal and provincial government to create a national capital police force. All 3 OPP, Ottawa, and RCMP have duplicate equipment and resources. Gloucester Southgate even store OPP equipment. We owe it to our city if it will be a cost saving and put if any cost savings put that to city services.