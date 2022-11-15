Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and 24 city councillors have been officially sworn in to office, ushering in a new era at Ottawa city hall.

A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.

Sutcliffe is joined by 11 new councillors at Ottawa City Hall: David Hill, Clarke Kelly, Laine Johnson, Sean Devine, Jessica Bradley, Stpehanie Plante, Ariel Troster, Marty Carr, Dave Brown, Steve Desroches and Wilson Low. Desroches returns to city hall eight years after stepping down from council.

Councillors Matthew Luloff, Laura Dudas, Cathy Curry, Glen Gower, Theresa Kavanagh, Tim Tierney, Rawlson King, Jeff Leiper, Riley Brockington, Shawn Menard, Catherine Kitts, George Darouze, and Allan Hubley are back for another term.

Sutcliffe was elected with 51.37 per cent of the vote on Oct. 24, defeating his primary opponent, outgoing Coun. Catherine McKenney, by more than 42,000 votes. He ran on a platform of keeping tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent, fixing OC Transpo, repairing roads and increasing police spending to address crime, particularly in the ByWard Market.

Eleven new city councillors and 12 incumbents will sit around the council chambers this term. Every councillor from the previous term who ran for re-election was successful. This election saw the addition of a 24th ward, meaning there will be 24 councillors and the mayor in the council chamber.

During the ceremony, Sutcliffe and the new council pledged allegiance to King Charles. It's the first time council has had to swear allegiance to the King following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The new council is sworn in at Ottawa faces several challenges, including financial pressures and rising inflation, an affordable housing crunch, and the delayed launch of Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit System. Council is also waiting for the report from the public inquiry into Stage 1 of the LRT system.

As for the former mayor, Jim Watson is bidding goodbye to politics and plans to take a cross-Canada vacation with some of his newly found free time.