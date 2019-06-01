

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





An OC Transpo employee who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive.

Marc Vinette went missing from his home on Sunday, May 26th in west Ottawa.

Vinette's sister Elizabeth has now told CTV News that Vinette was found by his mother around 12:40am this morning. Details as to where he was found and why he went missing are unknown at this time, but the family says Vinette is in hospital now in stable condition.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.