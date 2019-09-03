

CTV Ottawa





More than a year after a fire ripped through a condo building on Chapman Mills Dr., residents say they are still out of their homes.

In May of 2018, a fire affected several units at 601 Chapman Mills Dr.

Residents say in June of 2018 they met with officials from their condominium board and were informed the recovery process would take 12 to 16 months.

Nicole Reid says it has been 15 months now and the units are nowhere near livable.

“There’s been no timeline or schedule for completion and it’s very frustrating,” Reid said Tuesday.

CTV reached out to the Condominium Management Group (CMG) that looks after this condo building.

In a statement today, the company says it appreciate the homeowners’ concerns.

“This was a tragic event, and we are doing everything we can to reinstate the elements of the homes in order to obtain the necessary clearance, while ensuring the safety of the residents, before they move back into their homes,” wrote Shelley Seaby, the Resource Compliance Manager with CMG.

The first building permit was applied for back in April of 2019, according to the city of Ottawa. That permit was originally declined.

“While the original permit review did identify several issues that required clarification and/or resubmission, the building permits have since been approved and were issued on August 22, 2019,” wrote Frank Bidin, Chief Building Official with the city.

Another owner, Harpreet Singh, feels the condo board should have informed residents about this process.

“I think the most important thing for me, or disappointing thing for me, has been the lack of communication,” Singh said.

Singh bought a unit on Chapman as an investment property. It is the only one he owns.

He says he is currently losing $1,300 a month in expenses, including ongoing condominium fees.

Seaby says she phoned the contracting company today for an updated timeline and was told to expect a work schedule by end of week.

CMG says it has been providing notices to residents and the company will continue to do so as work continues.

“We will continue to do our utmost to inform the home owners of continuing progress as we look forward to having residents move back into their homes as soon as possible,” Seaby wrote.

Residents are hopeful by speaking out – they will keep the pressure on to rebuild.

Reid, who is now in her fourth rental unit, is hopeful to move home this year.

“We’d like to get in now,” she said.