OTTAWA -- Many people will be out and about today to snag some Black Friday deals.

And after Black Friday shopping shifted largely online last year due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and high vaccination rates in Ottawa will likely see more people shopping in person.

Sue Murray, who came to Ottawa in a group of six from Kingston for some Black Friday shopping, said this year’s markdowns have been “fantastic” so far.

“Who wants to shop online when you can go out and experience this anyway?” she said.

Online sales are up this year, but for many, retail remains king.

“I like to see the clothes in person,” said Diane Judd, who’s shopping for her grandkids.

Her son Jason is getting some gear too, “to avoid the lines and hopefully get all of our holiday shopping done before it’s too late and everything is gone,” he said.

Holiday spending is up this year already, but with supply chain crunches and increased shipping costs, the deals may not be as deep.

Sales will also likely stretch out right through until Boxing Day, said Michelle Wasylyshen of the Retail Council of Canada.

“Retailers are going to have to adjust their promotions to the unpredictable nature of when some of their products are arriving.”

- with files from Tyler Fleming, CTV News Ottawa