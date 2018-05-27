

Ottawa Police are searching for 34-year-old Tristan Campbell in connection to Sunday's fatal South Ottawa shooting that killed a young father of two. Police are calling Campbell armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened during a Sunday night barbecue around 7:20PM on Patola Private near Cahill Drive and Albion Road.

Friends have identified the victim as 31-year-old Abdifatah Osman. He was also known to friends as Upti.

Neighbours tell CTV News the shooting was sparked by a Saturday night argument. Police are calling the shooting targeted.

A 23-year-old mother of two was also shot in the abdomen. Several people say she ran from one backyard into another house where one of the neighbours tried to help stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived. Police say she remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone who has information on Campbell's whereabouts are advised not to approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The investigation continues.