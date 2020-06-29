OTTAWA -- Two people were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds after a late afternoon shooting in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Boyce Street, off Carling Avenue.

Paramedics tells CTV News Ottawa a 23-year-old man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a 34-year-old man was also shot in the incident, and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Section is investigating. Anyone with information is called to contact Ottawa Police.