Man shot in Overbrook
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 8:00AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in Overbrook.
One man was hurt after being shot on Père Charlebois Ave., just south of Donald St.
Police were called to the area at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word yet on suspects or arrests.