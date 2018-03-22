Man shot in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Police say a man was shot in Greenboro Wednesday night. Four suspects have been taken into custody. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 7:31AM EDT
Ottawa Police continue to investigate a late night shooting in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood.
Officers responded to calls for a shooting near the intersection of Cellini Circle and Johnston Road just before 11:30 p.m. last night.
Police say a man was shot in the torso and leg. He was speaking with investigators at hospital.
Witnesses in the area report hearing four or five shots.
Police say their investigation concluded four men arrested following the shooting were not linked to the incident.