Ottawa Police continue to investigate a late night shooting in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting near the intersection of Cellini Circle and Johnston Road just before 11:30 p.m. last night.

Police say a man was shot in the torso and leg. He was speaking with investigators at hospital.

Witnesses in the area report hearing four or five shots.

Police say their investigation concluded four men arrested following the shooting were not linked to the incident.