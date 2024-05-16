Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood

A man is being treated for burns after jumping from the second floor to escape a fire at a townhouse in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhoods.

The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Photos posted to social media show flames and thick smoke coming out of the roof of a townhouse.

"We received a report of a fire in the end unit of a three-unit townhouse complex," David Matschke, Deputy Fire Chief, told CTV News Ottawa.

"The report was that there was a fire that started in an e-bike. That point is currently under investigation."

Heavy smoke and flames were reported on the third floor of the unit.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a man was treated for burns and injuries from jumping from the second floor to escape the fire. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

